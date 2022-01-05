Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 11,845 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $4,115,979.35.

KNBE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.52. 1,600,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. lifted their price target on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

