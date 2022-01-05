Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($69.32) to €53.00 ($60.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($81.82) to €73.00 ($82.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 38,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,500. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Covestro has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Covestro had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

