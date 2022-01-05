Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGIFF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

