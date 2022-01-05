Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,902 in the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 1,629,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 48,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the period.

TVTX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

