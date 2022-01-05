Analysts Set Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Target Price at $223.00

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

KXSCF remained flat at $$142.46 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.07. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

