Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AML shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.91) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.26) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,350,087.59). Also, insider Tobias Moers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,223 ($16.48) per share, with a total value of £55,035 ($74,161.16). Insiders have bought 158,821 shares of company stock worth $254,099,972 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON AML traded up GBX 43.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,396.50 ($18.82). 248,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,560. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.94. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 1,141 ($15.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($30.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,757.43.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

