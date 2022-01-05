BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$65.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

BCE stock traded up C$0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.17. 380,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.3999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

