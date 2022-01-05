Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $74.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.88 million and the lowest is $72.08 million. Wingstop reported sales of $63.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $285.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.55 million to $289.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $341.65 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $350.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.26.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000.

Shares of WING stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

