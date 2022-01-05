Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.40% of SPS Commerce worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SPSC traded down $3.80 on Tuesday, hitting $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,087. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

