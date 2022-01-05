Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 1,775 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. CRA International makes up about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in CRA International were worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 43.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

In other CRA International news, Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,033. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.