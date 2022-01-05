Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.40. 1,130,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

