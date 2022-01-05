CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CSWI traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,855. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $109.21 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $256,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,615,000 after purchasing an additional 52,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,798,000 after purchasing an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 61,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

