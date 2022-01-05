Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 31,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock worth $4,156,124.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

