Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the quarter. Albany International comprises about 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 1.42% of Albany International worth $35,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $134,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,253. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

