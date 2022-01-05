Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.83. 31,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

