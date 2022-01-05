Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,472. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

