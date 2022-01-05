BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 29,874 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 444,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,874 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $188,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

