USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $168.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.71.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

