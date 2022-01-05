Mask Network (MASK) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Mask Network has a market cap of $370.03 million and $88.80 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for $12.70 or 0.00027343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

