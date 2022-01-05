Frax 1-Day Volume Tops $59.92 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $59.92 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,925,575,294 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

