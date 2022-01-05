TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 565,285 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $64,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.37. 54,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

