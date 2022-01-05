TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $119.94 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of HubSpot worth $119,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $43.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,124. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $757.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.50.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,460 shares of company stock worth $51,162,844 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

