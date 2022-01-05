Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $64,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $5,360,420.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 244,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,280. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

