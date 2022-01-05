TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 37,400 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,875. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

