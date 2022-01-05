BinaryX (BNX) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.02 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $105.83 million and approximately $51.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $52.31 or 0.00112698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.55 or 0.00548354 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

