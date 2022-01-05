Shopping 1-Day Volume Tops $303,066.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $20.84 or 0.00044892 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $18.59 million and $303,066.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,972 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.