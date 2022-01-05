Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $80,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.00. 3,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,325. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

