TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,515 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of EMCOR Group worth $86,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.64. 527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,967. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

