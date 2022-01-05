Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,132. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

