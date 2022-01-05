CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 673,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $165,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.42. 69,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

