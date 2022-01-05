Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 6,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,268. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.