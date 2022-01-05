Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.47. 48,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.76 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

