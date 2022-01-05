Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.65. The stock had a trading volume of 40,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,075. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.