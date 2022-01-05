Everest (ID) One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Everest has a total market cap of $45.80 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 83% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00063442 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00078743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.11 or 0.08186354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,367.94 or 0.99887784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

