Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $168.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00319980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

