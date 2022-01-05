Gameswap (GSWAP) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.05 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $26.05 million and $315,414.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00005010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

