VideoCoin Price Down 10.6% This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $53.65 million and approximately $78,297.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1,581,114,918.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,737,899 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

