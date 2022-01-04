Goose Finance (EGG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56,195.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $360,490.28 and $56,195.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

