Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $159.23. 806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,908. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $122.99 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.