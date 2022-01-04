Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.15. The stock had a trading volume of 789 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average of $214.21. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $249.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

