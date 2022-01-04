$98.56 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce $98.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.20 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $395.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.40 million to $395.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.20 million, with estimates ranging from $349.21 million to $441.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of RTLR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,200. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 3.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 171.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 607.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

