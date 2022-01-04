$4.96 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

WRK stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. 13,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

