$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.86. 4,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,846,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 67,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

