Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 192,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,564. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.