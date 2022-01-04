Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,166. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

