Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to report $112.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.50 million. Lantheus posted sales of $94.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 80,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.65. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.