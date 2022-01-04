Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Shopify posted sales of $977.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $73.68 on Friday, hitting $1,289.46. 42,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,419. Shopify has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,482.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,480.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

