Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 220,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.97. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,272. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

