Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after purchasing an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $52,011.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $448,238,974 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,916.28. 20,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,292. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,927.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,806.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.