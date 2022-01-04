Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 12,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,175. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.12 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

